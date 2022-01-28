Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) closed the most recent trading day at $16.10, moving +0.81% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.44% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.65%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 24.99% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 14.06% and the S&P 500's loss of 9.65% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lazy Days Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lazy Days Holdings to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $286.4 million, up 45.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Lazy Days Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Lazy Days Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Lazy Days Holdings is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.23, so we one might conclude that Lazy Days Holdings is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

