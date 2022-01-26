Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Lazy Days Holdings (LAZY) closed at $16.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 18.91% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 11.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.66% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Lazy Days Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Lazy Days Holdings to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $286.4 million, up 45.7% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lazy Days Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lazy Days Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Lazy Days Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.63. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.41.

The Leisure and Recreation Products industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, putting it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

