LAZ's August AUM Up 1.8% Sequentially: Will the Growth Trend Sustain?

Lazard, Inc. LAZ reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $258.4 billion as of Aug. 31, 2025, reflecting a 1.8% increase from July 31, 2025. The growth was primarily driven by market appreciation of $2.7 billion and foreign exchange gains of $2.2 billion, partly offset by net outflows of $0.2 billion.

In August, the company’s diversified asset mix showed consistent month-over-month improvement, with all major categories posting gains. Lazard's equity assets rose 1.9% month-over-month to $202.5 billion, benefiting from market appreciation and favorable currency moves. Fixed-income AUM also rose 1.9% sequentially to $46.8 billion, while other assets climbed nearly 1% to $8.9 billion from July 2025-end.

Over the past years, Lazard has demonstrated long-term resilience in its AUM growth. While the metric declined in 2022 and the first half of 2025 due to a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, AUM experienced a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.7% from 2016 to 2024.

The company continues to take strategic steps to strengthen its asset management franchise. During the second quarter of 2024, Lazard established Lazard Elaia Capital, a European growth capital initiative to invest in private companies within the technology sector. Earlier, in April 2024, the company finalized its initial investment in a strategic partnership with Elaia Partners in Paris, launching a new asset management service focused on private market solutions in the technology sector. Previously, in March 2023, Lazard acquired Truvvo Partners, adding $3.8 billion of AUM and expanding its client base.

These moves align with LAZ’s broader strategy to meet evolving client demands through private markets, alternative investments, and wealth management solutions, while continuing to capitalize on opportunities in liquid public markets. With a robust pipeline of strategic partnerships and a diversified asset base, Lazard’s Asset Management business is well-positioned to deliver sustained AUM growth.

LAZ’s Peers Witnessing AUM Growth

Lazard’s peers like Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN and T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW have also been witnessing steady AUM growth.

Franklin Resources reported a preliminary AUM of $1.64 trillion as of Aug. 31, 2025, rising 1.7% from the prior month on market gains, partly offset by $3 billion of long-term net outflows, including $7 billion at Western Asset Management. Over the last five fiscal years (ending 2024), Franklin’s AUM registered a CAGR of 3.1%, supported by its focus on alternative asset classes and regionally diversified distribution model. Although the metric declined in the first nine months of fiscal 2025, the strategic acquisitions are expected to support and expand its client base and product offering.

T. Rowe also witnessed healthy growth, with AUM increasing 1.5% sequentially to $1.73 trillion despite $5.9 billion net outflows. The company’s diversified AUM mix across equity, fixed income, and multi-asset products provides stability and supports earnings. Its AUM witnessed a CAGR of 2.3% from 2020 to 2024, with the growth trend continuing in 2025 on the back of market appreciation and strong demand for multi-asset and fixed-income solutions. A strong brand reputation and consistent investment performance are expected to keep supporting T. Rowe Price’s growth in the coming period.

LAZ’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past year, shares of Lazard have risen 18.6% compared with the industry’s growth of 18%.



The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

