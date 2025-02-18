News & Insights

$LAZR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 18, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

Written by Quiver PriceTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

$LAZR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,342,928 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $LAZR:

$LAZR Insider Trading Activity

$LAZR insiders have traded $LAZR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAZR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$LAZR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $LAZR stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,938,977 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,431,696
  • BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,796,588 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,665,643
  • GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 584,996 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,147,278
  • STATE STREET CORP removed 568,358 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,057,766
  • FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 517,914 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,786,377
  • UBS GROUP AG added 326,853 shares (+968.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,758,469
  • VANTAGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 255,666 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,450,340

$LAZR Government Contracts

We have seen $128,654 of award payments to $LAZR over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

