$LAZR stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$LAZR stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $6,342,928 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $LAZR:
$LAZR Insider Trading Activity
$LAZR insiders have traded $LAZR stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LAZR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JUN HONG HENG sold 72,842 shares for an estimated $371,253
$LAZR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 19 institutional investors add shares of $LAZR stock to their portfolio, and 230 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 1,938,977 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,431,696
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 1,796,588 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,665,643
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 584,996 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,147,278
- STATE STREET CORP removed 568,358 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,057,766
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 517,914 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,786,377
- UBS GROUP AG added 326,853 shares (+968.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,758,469
- VANTAGE INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC removed 255,666 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $3,450,340
$LAZR Government Contracts
We have seen $128,654 of award payments to $LAZR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- INSTATUNE C1/ 1550NM CENTER WAVELENGTH LASER: $51,405
- SBIR PHASE III - PHOTONIC WIREBONDED PIC PACKAGE ASSEMBLY: $39,999
- 2-FP4209-C1 - INSTATUNE-C1/1550 NM CENTER: $18,625
- INSTATUNE-C1/ 1550 NM CENTERWAVELENGTH LASER: $18,625
