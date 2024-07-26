Is LaZBoy (LZB) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is LaZBoy (LZB). LZB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 13, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.79. Over the past 52 weeks, LZB's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.43 and as low as 9.56, with a median of 11.82.

Another notable valuation metric for LZB is its P/B ratio of 1.74. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.58. Over the past year, LZB's P/B has been as high as 1.79 and as low as 1.26, with a median of 1.51.

Finally, we should also recognize that LZB has a P/CF ratio of 7.20. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. LZB's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.40. Within the past 12 months, LZB's P/CF has been as high as 8.02 and as low as 5.68, with a median of 7.13.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in LaZBoy's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, LZB looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

