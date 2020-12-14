Lazard's (LAZ) November AUM Improves on Favorable Market Gains

Lazard Ltd. LAZ recorded a 10.5% rise in preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of Nov 30, 2020, from the prior month. Total AUM came in at $247.6 billion, up from the October 2020 figure of $224.2 billion.

Following this development, shares of the company have appreciated marginally, reflecting positive investor sentiments.

The November AUM displayed a $21.6-billion market appreciation and a favorable foreign-exchange impact of $2.9 billion. These positives were partially offset by net outflows of $1 billion.

Lazard’s equity AUM at the end of November grew 12% from the prior month to $201.1 billion. Also, other assets increased 6.6% to $4.9 billion. Further, fixed income AUM climbed 4.2% on a sequential basis to $41.6 billion.

Lazard is well positioned to grow organically on strength of its Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. However, pandemic-induced uncertainties and stringent regulations are headwinds.

Shares of the company have gained 21.6% in the past three months compared with 23.1% growth registered by the industry.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $76.7 billion as of Nov 30, 2020, up 7.7% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $458 million and market appreciation of $5.2 billion were partly offset by distributions of $221 million.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW announced preliminary AUM of $1.42 trillion for November. The figure underlined a 9.2% rise from the $1.3 trillion recorded as of Oct 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.4 billion in the reported month.

Franklin Resources BEN recorded preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $1.47 trillion for November. Results displayed a 5.8% increase from the $1.39 trillion recorded as of Oct 31, 2020.

