Lazard's (LAZ) June AUM Rises 4.1% on Favorable Market Returns

Lazard Ltd. LAZ announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance of $239.3 billion as of Jun 30. Driven by favorable market returns, this reflected a 4.1% increase from the prior month’s $230 billion.

The June AUM included a market appreciation of $7.7 billion, foreign-exchange appreciation of $1.6 billion and net inflows of $0.1 billion.

Lazard’s equity AUM for June increased 4.6% from the prior month to $184.7 billion. Also, fixed-income AUM of $45.9 billion increased 1.5% sequentially. Further, other assets increased 6.1% to $8.8 billion.

Lazard’s investment in the Asset Management segment, impressive cost-control efforts and introduction of investment strategies to enhance its competitive edge are strategic fits. However, increased dependence on advisory revenues makes it vulnerable to economic doldrums.

Over the past three months, shares of Lazard have gained 1.4% compared with the industry’s upside of 5.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LAZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1,431.5 billion for June 2023. This reflects a 1.9% increase from $1,404.2 billion recorded as of May 31.

The increase in BEN's AUM balance was primarily due to the impact of favorable markets and slight long-term net inflows.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $80.4 billion as of Jun 30, 2023, which reflects an increase of 3.3% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $2.9 billion and net inflows of $36 million supported the rise, while it was partially offset by the distributions of $391 million.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $33.3 billion at the end of June 2023, rising 3.7% from the May-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $18.8 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.