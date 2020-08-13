Lazard's (LAZ) July AUM Improves on Favorable Market Gains

Lazard Ltd. LAZ recorded a 3.6% rise in preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of Jul 31, 2020, from the prior month. Total AUM came in at $222.5 billion, up from the June 2020 figure of $214.7 billion.



The July AUM displayed a $4.5-billion market appreciation and a favorable foreign-exchange impact of $4.7 billion. These positives were partially offset by net outflows of $1.4 billion.



Lazard’s equity AUM at the end of July grew 2.9% from the prior month to $178.6 billion. Also, other assets rose 4.7% to $4.5 billion. Further, fixed income AUM climbed 6.8% on a sequential basis to $39.4 billion.



Lazard is well positioned to grow organically on the strength of its Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. However, the absence of continued growth in equity markets and stringent regulations remain headwinds.



Shares of the company have gained 30.2% in the past three months compared with 20.5% growth registered by the industry.





Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $70.1 billion as of Jul 31, 2020, which increased 5.7% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $2.7 billion and net inflows of $1.3 billion were partially offset by distributions of $209 million.



Franklin Resources BEN announced preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $1.43 trillion for July. Results displayed a 2.9% increase from the $1.39 trillion recorded as of Jun 30, 2020. Increased AUM includes about $797 billion from the acquisition of Legg Mason, closed on Jul 31, 2020.



T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW has announced preliminary AUM of $1.28 trillion for July 2020. The figure reflects a 4.9% jump from the $1.22 trillion recorded on Jun 30, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.6 billion in July.

