Lazard's (LAZ) August AUM Falls 2.9% on Challenging Markets

Lazard Ltd. LAZ announced its preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $237.3 billion for August 2023. This reflects a 2.9% decrease from $244.4 billion recorded as of Jul 31.

The fall in August AUM was driven by a market depreciation of $4.4 billion, foreign-exchange depreciation of $2.3 billion and net outflows of $0.4 billion.

Lazard’s equity AUM for August decreased 3.3% from the prior month to $182.8 billion. Fixed-income AUM of $46.1 billion decreased 1.5% sequentially. Also, other assets decreased marginally to $8.4 billion.

Lazard’s investment in the Asset Management segment, impressive cost-control efforts and introduction of investment strategies to enhance its competitive edge are strategic fits. However, increased dependence on advisory revenues makes it vulnerable to economic doldrums.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported preliminary AUM of $80 billion as of Aug 31, 2023, which reflected a decline of 2.8% from the prior-month level. Market depreciation of $2.2 billion and distributions of $157 million were partly offset by net inflows of $12 million.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $33.5 billion at the end of August 2023, declining 2.7% from the July-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. VRTS recorded a sequential decrease in its preliminary AUM balance for August 2023 on the back of unfavorable market returns. The company reported month-end AUM of $169.4 billion, which reflected a fall of 1.5% from the Jul 31 level.

Excluded from the above-mentioned AUM balance, other fee-earning assets were $2.6 billion, to which Virtus Investment provided services.

