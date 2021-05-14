Lazard's (LAZ) April AUM Increases on Market Appreciation

Lazard Ltd. LAZ recorded a 3.6% rise in preliminary assets under management (AUM), as of Apr 30, 2021, from the previous month. The total AUM balance aggregated $274.4 billion, marking an increase from the prior month’s $264.9 billion.

The April AUM entailed a market appreciation of $6.9 billion, positive foreign-exchange impact of $2.7 billion as well as net outflows of $0.1 billion.

Lazard’s equity AUM for April rose 3.4% from the prior month to $222.7 billion. Moreover, other assets climbed 3.8% sequentially to $5.3 billion. Apart from these gains, a 4.6% increase in fixed income to $46.3 billion was also recorded.

Lazard can capitalize on its forte of organic growth, as highlighted by the bank’s revenue growth trend. Also, its prowess in the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments, along with cost-containment measures, will help the company withstand any tailwinds that might occur due to economic uncertainties.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM balance of $92.8 billion as of Apr 30, 2021, up 6.7% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $821 billion and market appreciation of $5.2 billion were partly offset by distributions of $200 million.

Invesco Ltd. IVZ announced preliminary April-end AUM balance of $1,459 billion, up 3.9% from the previous-month end. Positive market returns aided this upswing, boosting the AUM by $39 billion.

Franklin Resources BEN registered preliminary AUM balance of $1529.3 billion for April 2021. This reflected 2% growth from the $1498.9 billion recorded as of Mar 31, 2021.

Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana

If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%

You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Lazard Ltd (LAZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Invesco Ltd. (IVZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.