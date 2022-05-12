Lazard's (LAZ) April AUM Falls 6.4% on Market Depreciation

Lazard Ltd. LAZ recorded a 6.4% fall in preliminary assets under management (“AUM”) as of Apr 30, 2022, from the previous month’s reading. The total AUM balance aggregated $236.61 billion, marking a decrease from the prior month’s $252.68 billion.



The April AUM entailed a market depreciation of $9 billion, a negative foreign-exchange impact of $5.9 billion and net outflows of $1.2 billion.



Lazard’s equity AUM for April decreased 6.6% from the prior month’s level to $187.69 billion. Moreover, a 6.1% decline in fixed income assets to $42.26 billion was recorded. Other assets witnessed a marginal rise to $6.68 billion.



Lazard is expected to capitalize on its forte of organic growth, highlighted by a robust revenue growth trend, which is getting support from a solid AUM balance. Also, LAZ’s prowess in the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments, along with its cost-containment measures, will help it withstand any headwind that might occur due to economic uncertainties.



The stock has lost 32% in the past six months compared with 32.2% decline witnessed by the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Currently, Lazard carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN announced its preliminary AUM for April 2022. BEN's month-end AUM of $1,455.8 billion marked a 1.5% decline from the previous month’s tally.



Franklin's AUM was affected by negative impacts of the markets and long-term net outflows. This was partly offset by the acquisition of Lexington Partners.



Cohen & Steers CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $98 billion as of Apr 30, 2022, which suggests a decline of 4% from the prior month’s level. Market depreciation of $3.9 billion and distributions of $188 million were partially offset by net inflows of $3 million.



CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $38.9 billion at the end of April, down 5.1% from the March-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $22.5 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.