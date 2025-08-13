Lazard's July AUM Rises 2.1% on Net Inflows & Market Gains

Lazard, Inc. LAZ reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $253.7 billion as of July 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of 2.1% from June 30, 2025.

The AUM was affected by net inflows of $4.5 billion and market appreciation of $3.9 billion, partly offset by foreign exchange depreciation of $3.2 billion.

LAZ's July AUM Breakdown

In July, Lazard’s equity assets increased 3.4% from the prior month’s level to $198.8 billion. Further, other assets decreased 1.7% from the previous month's level to $8.9 billion.

Fixed-income assets decreased 2.3% sequentially to $45.9 billion.

Our Take on Lazard

The company’s high reliance on financial advisory fees for most of its revenues is likely to affect top-line growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the cost-management efforts are expected to aid the company’s bottom line in the near term.

LAZ’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past year, shares of Lazard have risen 6.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 19.9%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB has announced AUM for July 2025. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM remained unchanged at $829 billion compared with June 2025-end.

This flat figure of AB was due to market gains being offset by net outflows during the month. These outflows were primarily from institutions, with approximately $4 billion linked to the completion of the EQH-RGA reinsurance transaction.

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.62 trillion as of July 31, 2025, which increased slightly from the prior month.

The increase in BEN’s AUM balance was due to the positive impact of markets and flat preliminary long-term net inflows, inclusive of $3 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

