Lazard's first SPAC Lazard Growth Acquisition I files for a $500 million IPO

Lazard Growth Acquisition I, a blank check company formed by Lazard targeting growth-oriented subsectors, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $500 million in an initial public offering.



The New York, NY-based company plans to raise $500 million by offering 50 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed deal size, Lazard Growth Acquisition I would command a market value of $625 million.



The company is led by Executive Chairman Alexander Stern, who currently serves as President of Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) and Lazard Group, as well as a Managing Director of Lazard; CEO and Director Eyal Ofir, who is a Managing Director in Lazard's Financial Institutions Group; and CFO and Director Mary Ann Deignan, who is a Managing Director and Co-Head of Capital Markets Advisory at Lazard. The company plans to target growth-oriented subsectors of the healthcare, technology, energy transition, financial, and consumer sectors.



Lazard Growth Acquisition I was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol LGACU. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

