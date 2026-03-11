Lazard's February AUM Rises 4% on Net Inflows & Market Gains

Lazard, Inc. LAZ reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $277.7 billion as of Feb. 28, 2026, reflecting an increase of 4% from Jan. 31, 2026.

The AUM was driven by net inflows of $4.2 billion and market appreciation of $8.9 billion, partly offset by foreign exchange depreciation of $0.8 billion and a $1.5 billion reduction from the sale of its stake in the Edgewater Funds management vehicles.

LAZ's February AUM Breakdown

In February, Lazard’s equity assets increased 5.8% from the prior month’s level to $207.1 billion. Further, fixed-income assets rose 1.9% sequentially to $36.5 billion, while multi-assets increased nearly 1% on a sequential basis to $25.5 billion.

However, alternative assets decreased 14.1% sequentially to $8.7 billion.

Our Take on Lazard

The company’s high reliance on financial advisory fees for most of its revenues is likely to affect top-line growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the cost-management efforts are expected to aid the company’s bottom line in the near term.

LAZ’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Lazard have plunged 22.1% compared with the industry’s decline of 28.8%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Manager

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary AUM of $1.74 trillion as of Feb. 28, 2026, which increased 1.7% from the prior month.

The increase in BEN’s AUM balance was due to the positive impact of markets and preliminary long-term net inflows of $10 billion, inclusive of nearly $1 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

An Upcoming Peer Release

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW will announce its monthly performance in the upcoming days.

Over the past six months, shares of TROW have plunged 16.2%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.