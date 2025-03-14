Lazard's February AUM Balance Declines Sequentially on Net Outflows

Lazard, Inc. LAZ reported a preliminary asset under management (“AUM”) balance of $232.9 billion for February 2025, a marginal decrease from $233 billion as of Jan. 31, 2025.



The downfall in AUM balance was due to net outflows of $0.8 billion. The AUM was impacted favorably by foreign exchange appreciation of $0.5 billion and market appreciation of $0.1 billion.

LAZ’s February AUM Breakdown

In February, Lazard’s equity assets decreased 0.8% from the prior month’s level to $180 billion.



Fixed-income assets increased 2.7% to $44.6 billion. Other assets grew 2.1% to $8.3 billion from the previous month.



The company’s high reliance on financial advisory fees for most of its revenues and continued net outflows are likely to affect Lazard’s top-line growth in the upcoming period. Nonetheless, cost-management efforts are expected to aid the company’s bottom line in the near term.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced AUM for February 2025. The company’s preliminary month-end AUM of $805 billion reflects a marginal decrease from the end of January 2025.



The fall was entirely due to market depreciation. In February, firmwide net flows were stable for AB.



Invesco IVZ announced preliminary AUM for February 2025. The company’s month-end AUM of $1.89 trillion represented a marginal decline from the previous month.



IVZ reported net long-term inflows of $6 billion for February. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $4.4 billion, and money market net outflows totaled $7.1 billion. Further, Invesco’s AUM was unfavorably impacted by weak market returns, which lowered its AUM by $20 billion. Nonetheless, FX aided the AUM balance by $2 billion.

