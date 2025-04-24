Lazard's Earnings Outlook

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-04-25. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lazard to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36.

Investors in Lazard are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.26 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.43% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Lazard's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.40 0.35 0.51 EPS Actual 0.78 0.38 0.52 0.66 Price Change % -1.0% 1.0% -0.0% 0.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Lazard were trading at $37.93 as of April 23. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.33%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Lazard

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Lazard.

The consensus rating for Lazard is Neutral, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $51.38 implies a potential 35.46% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Virtu Finl, Moelis and PJT Partners, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Virtu Finl, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 8.09% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Moelis, with an average 1-year price target of $72.67, suggesting a potential 91.59% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for PJT Partners, with an average 1-year price target of $177.0, suggesting a potential 366.65% upside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Virtu Finl, Moelis and PJT Partners, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lazard Neutral 0.72% $264.40M 13.35% Virtu Finl Neutral 55.66% $506.55M 7.11% Moelis Neutral 104.17% $181.57M 22.10% PJT Partners Neutral 45.27% $151.26M 29.64%

Key Takeaway:

Lazard ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. Lazard is at the top for Return on Equity.

Get to Know Lazard Better

Lazard Inc has a storied history that can be traced back to 1848. The company's revenue is fairly evenly split between financial advisory, such as acquisition and restructuring advisory, and asset management. The company's asset management business is primarily driven by equities (over 80% of assets under management), has an international focus, and targets institutional clients. By geography, the company earns approximately 60% of revenue in the Americas, 35% in EMEA, and 5% in Asia-Pacific. Lazard has offices across more than 20 countries and over 3,000 employees.

Lazard: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lazard's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 0.72% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lazard's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.2%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Lazard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 13.35%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lazard's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.75% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 3.45, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Lazard visit their earnings calendar on our site.

