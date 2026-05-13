Lazard's April AUM Rises 6.2% on Market Appreciation & Net Inflows

Lazard, Inc. LAZ reported a preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance of $275.4 billion as of April 30, 2026, reflecting an increase of 6.2% from March 31, 2026.

The AUM growth was primarily driven by market appreciation of $13.2 billion, foreign exchange appreciation of $2.9 billion and net inflows of $0.1 billion.

LAZ's April AUM Breakdown

In April, Lazard’s equity assets increased 6.8% from the prior month’s level to $206.2 billion. Further, fixed-income assets rose 3.4% sequentially to $35.6 billion, while multi-assets increased 4.8% on a sequential basis to $24.2 billion.

Meanwhile, alternative assets increased 8.6% sequentially to $9.3 billion.

Our Take on Lazard

Lazard’s diversified asset classes and improving market conditions supported AUM growth in April. However, the company’s heavy dependence on financial advisory revenues could continue to pressure top-line growth. Nonetheless, ongoing cost-control initiatives are expected to support profitability in the near term.

LAZ’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past six months, shares of Lazard have lost 6.9% compared with the industry’s decline of 10.8%.

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The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM of $1.74 trillion as of April 30, 2026, which increased 3.6% from the prior month.

The increase in preliminary AUM reflected the positive impact of markets and long-term net inflows of $4 billion, inclusive of $1 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management. Excluding Western Asset Management, BEN’s preliminary long-term net inflows were $5 billion.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW announced its preliminary assets under management of $1.83 trillion for April 2026. The figure reflected an increase of 6.7% from the prior month. The company experienced net outflows of $10.6 billion in April 2026, primarily driven by a few large redemptions.

At the end of April, TROW’s equity products totaled $882 billion, an increase of 8.9% from the previous month. Fixed income (including money market) grew 1.4% to $218 billion. Furthermore, multi-asset products totaled $665 billion, an increase of 6.4% from the previous month.

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Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.