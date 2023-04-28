News & Insights

Lazard Slips After Falling To Loss In Q1, Right-sizing

April 28, 2023

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Lazard Ltd (LAZ) are declining more than 4 percent on Friday morning trade after the company reported net loss for the first quarter compared to profit last year owing to economic uncertainty and market turmoil. Further, the company announced. The company said it will be implementing cost-saving initiatives to right-size for the current environment.

The company reported loss attributable to the company of $22.17 million or $0.27 per share compared to profit of $113.88 million or $1.05 per share last year.

Quarterly revenues were $542.43 million, down from $694.89 million a year ago.

Currently, shares are at $30.94, down 4.24 percent from the previous close of $32.31 on a volume of 286,026.

