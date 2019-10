(RTTNews) - Lazard Ltd (LAZ) said that Matthieu Pigasse, Deputy chief executive oficer of Financial Advisory and Chairman and CEO of Lazard France, has resigned from Lazard. His resignation will be effective December 31, 2019. Lazard will announce a new leadership team in France shortly.

