Lazard reports preliminary AUM $235.8B as of October 31

Lazard (LAZ) reported that its preliminary assets under management as of October 31 totaled approximately $235.8B. The month’s AUM included market depreciation of $4.4B, foreign exchange depreciation of $4.2B and net outflows of $3.3B.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LAZ:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.