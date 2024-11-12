Lazard reports preliminary AUM $235.8B as of October 31

Lazard (LAZ) reported that its preliminary assets under management as of October 31 totaled approximately $235.8B. The month’s AUM included market depreciation of $4.4B, foreign exchange depreciation of $4.2B and net outflows of $3.3B.
