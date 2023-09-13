Lazard Reports Preliminary Aug. AUM - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lazard Ltd (LAZ) reported that its preliminary assets under management as of August 31, 2023 totaled approximately $237.3 billion. This included market depreciation of $4.4 billion, foreign exchange depreciation of $2.3 billion and net outflows of $0.4 billion. Preliminary equity assets under management was $182.8 billion as of August 31, 2023.

Lazard is one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms. It operates from 43 cities across 26 countries in North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

