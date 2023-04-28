News & Insights

Lazard reports loss as dealmaking slumps

April 28, 2023 — 06:50 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

April 28 (Reuters) - Lazard Ltd LAZ.N on Friday reported a loss in the first quarter, as global dealmaking sank to its lowest level in more than a decade.

The bank reported a loss of $22 million, or 27 cents per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a profit of $114 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

