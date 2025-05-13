Lazard Reports 1.8% Sequential Increase in April AUM Balance

Lazard, Inc. LAZ reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $231.4 billion as of April 30, 2025, reflecting an increase of 1.8% from March 31, 2025, level.

The AUM was impacted favorably by foreign exchange appreciation of $5.1 billion, offset by market depreciation of $0.9 billion and net outflows of $0.2 billion.



LAZ’s April AUM Breakdown

In April, Lazard’s equity assets increased 1.3% from the prior month’s level to $176.3 billion.

Fixed-income assets increased 5.3% sequentially to $46.3 billion. Other assets fell 5.6% from the previous month's level to $8.8 billion.



Our Take on Lazard

The company’s high reliance on financial advisory fees for most of its revenues and continued net outflows are likely to affect the top-line growth in the upcoming period. Nonetheless, cost-management efforts are expected to aid the company’s bottom line in the near term.



Lazard’s Price Performance & Zacks Rank

Over the past year, shares of Lazard have risen 21.4% compared with the industry’s growth of 10%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LAZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its preliminary assets under management of $1.53 trillion as of April 30, 2025, which decreased marginally from the prior month.

The decline in BEN's AUM balance was due to the impact of preliminary long-term net outflows of $10 billion, inclusive of $10 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management, partially offset by the positive impact of foreign exchange.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW announced its preliminary assets under management of $1.56 trillion for April 2025. The figure reflected a sequential marginal decrease compared to the prior month.

At the end of April, TROW’s equity products aggregated $767 billion, which decreased marginally from the previous month. Fixed income (including money market) grew 1% to $198 billion. Further, multi-asset products were $545 billion, which increased slighlty from the previous month.

