Lazard Reports 1.7% Sequential AUM Growth in May on Market Gains

Lazard, Inc. LAZ reported a preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $235.3 billion as of May 31, 2025, reflecting an increase of 1.7% from the April 30, 2025, level.

The AUM was favorably affected by market appreciation of $7.4 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $0.2 billion, partly offset by net outflows of $3.7 billion, which included $4.3 billion outflows from a single sub-advised relationship.

LAZ's May AUM Breakdown

In May, Lazard’s equity assets increased 2.4% from the prior month’s level to $180.5 billion. Further, other assets increased 3% from the previous month's level to $9 billion.

Fixed-income assets decreased 1.3% sequentially to $45.8 billion.

Our Take on Lazard

The company’s high reliance on financial advisory fees for most of its revenues and persistent net outflows are likely to affect top-line growth to some extent. Nevertheless, the cost-management efforts are expected to aid the company’s bottom line in the near term.

Over the past year, shares of Lazard have risen 14.3% compared with the industry’s growth of 12.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported its AUM of $1.57 trillion as of May 31, 2025, which increased 2.6% from the prior month.

The increase in BEN's AUM balance was driven by the positive impact of markets and preliminary long-term net inflows of $1 billion, inclusive of $3 billion of long-term net outflows at Western Asset Management.

Meanwhile, T. Rowe Price Group TROW will announce its monthly performance in the upcoming days. Over the past year, shares of TROW have plunged 19%.

