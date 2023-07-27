Lazard quarterly profit slumps as Wall Street's dealmaking drought persists

July 27 (Reuters) - Lazard LAZ.N reported a second-quarter profit on Thursday that fell 76% as the boutique investment bank's advisory business reeled from a prolonged slump in dealmaking activity.

The company reported an adjusted profit of $23 million, or 24 cents per share, in the three months ended June 30, compared with $96 million, or 92 cents per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

