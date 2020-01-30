Lazard Q4 profit down 32%, steeper than analysts' estimates

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd on Thursday reported a 32% year-on-year drop in fourth-quarter net income, a steeper fall than analysts had estimated. Lazard, whose business is split between financial advisory and asset management, reported net income of $76.98 million, missing analysts' expectations for $82.2 million, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, and down from $111.4 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; editing by Jason Neely) ((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: LAZARD RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.