US Markets

Lazard Q4 profit down 32%, steeper than analysts' estimates

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Investment bank Lazard Ltd on Thursday reported a 32% year-on-year drop in fourth-quarter net income, a steeper fall than analysts had estimated.

NEW YORK, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard Ltd on Thursday reported a 32% year-on-year drop in fourth-quarter net income, a steeper fall than analysts had estimated. Lazard, whose business is split between financial advisory and asset management, reported net income of $76.98 million, missing analysts' expectations for $82.2 million, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, and down from $111.4 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin in New York; editing by Jason Neely) ((joshua.franklin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646-223-6356; Reuters Messaging: joshua.franklin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: LAZARD RESULTS/

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular