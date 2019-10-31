Lazard Q3 profit falls amid slowdown in global dealmaking

Adds details on earnings, market backdrop

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Investment bank Lazard LAZ.Nreported a 21% drop in third-quarter adjusted net income as deal activity slowed worldwide, though that decline was smaller than analysts had estimated as its financial advisory business stabilized.

Lazard has grappled with a slowdown in corporate dealmaking this year, with global merger and acquisition activity down 10% in the first nine months from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv data.

Lazard, the business of which is split between financial advisory and asset management, posted net income of $88 million. That was short of the $111 million in the same period last year but beat analyst expectations for $82.2 million, Refinitiv data shows.

Revenue from Lazard's financial advisory business, its biggest source of earnings, were roughly flat in the three months through September compared with a year earlier, but were down 13% for the first nine months of 2019.

Fellow investment banking advisory firm Evercore EVR.N last week also reported falling quarterly profit.

Lazard said average assets under management for the quarter were $234 billion, down from $237 billion in the prior quarter.

The bank's shares are up around 4% so far in 2019, lagging an advance of about 21% in the benchmark S&P 500 index .SPX.

