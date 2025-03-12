Lazard Posts Preliminary Feb. AUM Of Approx. $232.9 Bln - Quick Facts

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Lazard (LAZ) reported that its preliminary assets under management, or AUM as of February 28, 2025, totaled approximately $232.9 billion. The AUM included net outflows of $0.8 billion, foreign exchange appreciation of $0.5 billion and market appreciation of $0.1 billion.

Lazard is a financial advisory and asset management firm, with operations in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, capital markets and capital solutions, restructuring and liability management, geopolitics, and other strategic matters, as well as asset management and investment solutions to institutions, corporations, governments, partnerships, family offices, and high net worth individuals.

