Lazard Names Sarah Al-Suhaimi Chair, Middle East And North Africa Investment Banking Business

(RTTNews) - Lazard Ltd (LAZ) said that it has appointed Sarah Al-Suhaimi as Chair of its Financial Advisory business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and that she will be appointed Chair of Lazard Saudi Arabia subject to regulatory approval.

Sarah Al-Suhaimi has held a number of senior leadership positions across the financial services industry in Saudi Arabia in the past 20 years, including serving as Chair of the Saudi Stock Exchange since 2017.

Sarah previously served as Chief Executive Officer at SNB Capital and earlier in her career held roles at Jadwa Investment and Samba Capital. Since 2021, she also serves on several boards including those of Saudi Airlines and Saudi Telecom Company, and has been a trustee of the IFRS Foundation since 2019.

