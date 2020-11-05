Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 06, 2020

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 20, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LAZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that LAZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $35.87, the dividend yield is 5.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAZ was $35.87, representing a -20.2% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.95 and a 71.3% increase over the 52 week low of $20.94.

LAZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). LAZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.55. Zacks Investment Research reports LAZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -19.05%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

