Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 19, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LAZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that LAZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $48.7, the dividend yield is 3.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAZ was $48.7, representing a -8.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $53 and a 39.74% increase over the 52 week low of $34.85.

LAZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Blackstone Inc. (BX) and The Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (BK). LAZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.41. Zacks Investment Research reports LAZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 29.91%, compared to an industry average of 14.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the laz Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAZ as a top-10 holding:

iShares Factors US Value Style ETF (STLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STLV with an increase of 3.46% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LAZ at 1.82%.

