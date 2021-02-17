Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 18, 2021

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 02, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LAZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that LAZ has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAZ was $43.31, representing a -7.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.95 and a 106.83% increase over the 52 week low of $20.94.

LAZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). LAZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.52. Zacks Investment Research reports LAZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.83%, compared to an industry average of 10.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.