Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Lazard Ltd. (LAZ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.47 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LAZ prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that LAZ has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.22, the dividend yield is 6.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LAZ was $31.22, representing a -30.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $44.95 and a 49.09% increase over the 52 week low of $20.94.

LAZ is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as The Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) and KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR). LAZ's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports LAZ's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -34.91%, compared to an industry average of -7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LAZ Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LAZ through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LAZ as a top-10 holding:

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PEY with an increase of 4.93% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LAZ at 2.63%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.