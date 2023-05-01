Lazard (LAZ) Shares Decline on Q1 Loss & Lower Revenues

Lazard Ltd. LAZ lost 3.11% as it reported a first-quarter 2023 adjusted net loss of 26 cents per share.The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at earnings of 30 cents. The bottom line also compared unfavorably with the prior-year quarter’s earnings of $1.05.

Results were hurt by a decline in revenues and higher expenses. A decrease in the assets under management (AUM) balance was another headwind.

On a GAAP basis, Lazard’s net loss was $22 million, against net income of $114 million in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Decline & Expenses Rise

Quarterly adjusted operating revenues totaled $527 million, down 25% year over year. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $527.3 million.

Operating expenses were $579.3 million, up 8% year over year. The rise was mainly due to an increase in compensation and benefits costs, occupancy and equipment costs and professional services costs.

The ratio of adjusted compensation expenses to operating revenues was 75.7%, up from the year-earlier quarter’s 58.5%. The ratio of non-compensation expenses to operating revenues was 27%, up from the year-ago quarter’s 16.8%.

Quarterly Segmental Performance Weak

Financial Advisory: The segment’s operating revenues were $274 million, down 29% from the year-earlier quarter.

Asset Management: The segment’s operating revenues were $265 million, down 15% from the prior-year quarter.

Corporate: The segment’s adjusted operating revenues were a loss of $11 million.

AUM Declines

As of Mar 31, 2023, total AUM was $232 billion, down 8% from the prior-year quarter. The quarter witnessed a market and foreign-exchange appreciation of $13.01 billion and net inflows of $2.99 billion.

The average AUM in the reported quarter was $227 billion, down 12% year over year.

Balance Sheet Position Weak

Lazard’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $597 million as of Mar 31, 2023 compared with $1.23 billion as of Dec 31, 2022. Stockholders’ equity was $508.4 million compared with $675.4 million as of Dec 31, 2022.

Capital Deployment Update

In first-quarter 2023, Lazard repurchased 2.7 million shares.

As of Mar 31, 2023, the company’s remaining share repurchase authorization was $203 million.

Our Viewpoint

Lazard has a diversified business model, which aligns comfortably with the current economic environment. Also, the capital deployment activities seem sustainable. However, the fall in AUM was an undermining factor.

As part of cost-saving initiatives, LAZ anticipates reducing its workforce by 10% in 2023. It expects a charge of approximately $95 million in the ongoing year. This will inflate expenses in the upcoming quarters.

Lazard Ltd Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lazard Ltd price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lazard Ltd Quote

Currently, Lazard carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $7.93 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.71. However, the figure reflects a decrease of 16.7% from the year-ago quarter. Our estimate for adjusted earnings was $7.37.

BLK's results benefited from a decline in expenses. However, lower revenues and AUM balance were major headwinds.

SEI Investments Co.’s SEIC first-quarter 2023 earnings of 79 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 82 cents. The bottom line reflects a decline of 41.9% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate for earnings was 78 cents.

SEIC's results were adversely impacted by lower revenues. Also, marginally higher expenses created a headwind. Nevertheless, an increase in the AUM balance positively impacted the results in the quarter.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.