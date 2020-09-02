Lazard (LAZ) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Lazard (Symbol: LAZ) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.59, changing hands as high as $32.60 per share. Lazard shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAZ's low point in its 52 week range is $20.94 per share, with $44.95 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.58.

