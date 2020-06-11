Lazard (LAZ) Reports Sequential Increase of 3% in May AUM

Lazard Ltd. LAZ recorded a 3.1% rise in preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of Apr 30, 2020, from the prior month. Total AUM was $210.9 billion, up from the April 2020 figure of $204.6 billion.



May AUM displayed a $7.5-billion market appreciation and a favorable foreign exchange impact of $1 billion. The positives were partially offset by net outflows of $2.2 billion.



Lazard’s equity AUM at the end of May grew 3.1% from the prior month to $170.6 billion. Also, other assets rose 1.3% to $4.2 billion. Further, fixed income AUM climbed 3.1% on a sequential basis to $36 billion.

Lazard is well-positioned to grow organically on strength of its Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. However, the absence of continued growth in equity markets and stringent regulations remain headwinds.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

Franklin Resources BEN announced preliminary AUM by its subsidiaries of $617.6 billion for May 2020. Results displayed a 3% increase from $599.4 billion recorded as of Apr 30, 2020. Lower net outflows and a strong market performance led to the upsurge. However, the reported figure declined 11.1% year over year.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. AB announced preliminary April-end AUM of $596 billion increased 3.5% from the prior month. Market appreciation and total firm-wide net inflows primarily drove the rise.

Invesco IVZ announced preliminary May-end AUM of $1,142.5 billion, indicating a 2.1% increase from the previous month. The rise was driven by favorable market returns, which in turn led to an increase in AUM by $33 billion. However, FX lowered AUM by $1.4 billion.

