Lazard (LAZ) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase

Lazard LAZ delivered a fourth-quarter 2020 positive earnings surprise of 69.4%. Adjusted earnings of $1.66 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 98 cents. Also, the bottom line came in above the prior-year quarter reported figure of 91 cents.

Results reflected revenue growth on elevated financial advisory revenues. Also, higher asset under management (AUM) supported the results. However, rise in expenses was a major drag.

Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was $192 million, up 83% year over year. On a GAAP basis, Lazard’s net income came in at $190 million or $1.64 per share compared with the $77 million or 67 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.

In 2020, the company reported net income (on GAAP basis) of $402 million or $3.54 per share compared with $287 million or $2.44 in 2019. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $3.87.

Revenues Rise, Costs Increase

In the fourth quarter, adjusted operating revenues came in at $848.8 million, up 20% year over year. Also, it topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $615.4 million. This rise chiefly resulted from growth in asset-management and financial advisory revenues, partly offset by lower corporate revenues.

Lazard reported $2.52 billion in 2020, down 1% from previous year. The top line, however, lagged the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion.

Adjusted operating expenses were $613.8 million in the quarter, up 14.1% year over year. Higher compensation and benefits expenses, partly offset by lower non-compensation costs, resulted in this upside.

Adjusted compensation and benefits expense flared up around 22%, on a year-over-year basis, to $497.3 million. Adjusted non-compensation expense in the quarter was $116.6 million, down 10% year over year.

The ratio of compensation expense to operating revenues was 58.6%, up from the year-earlier quarter’s 57.5%. The ratio of non-compensation expense to operating revenues was 13.7% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 18.3%.

Segment Performance

Financial Advisory: The segment’s total revenues came in at a record $508.6 million, up 29% from the year-earlier quarter, reflecting higher M&A and restructuring activities.

Asset Management: The segment’s total revenues were $336.2 million, up 12% from the prior-year quarter. Higher AUM resulted in this upside.

Corporate: The segment generated revenues of $4 million compared with the $12.3 million recorded in the year-ago period.

AUM Growth

As of Dec 31, 2020, AUM was recorded at $258.6 billion, up 4.2% from the prior-year quarter. The quarter witnessed a market and foreign-exchange appreciation of $13.2 billion, partially offset by net outflows of $286 million.

Average AUM came in at $245.6 billion, down 3.1% year over year.

Steady Balance Sheet Position

Lazard’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $1.4 billion as of Dec 31, 2020, compared with $1.2 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2019. The company’s stockholders’ equity was $999.4 million compared with $681.6 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

Our Viewpoint

Results reflect Lazard’s impressive performance during the December quarter. Though diverse footprint, revenue growth and rising AUM position the company well for the long haul, macro headwinds, elevated expenses and overall outflows weigh on financials.

Currently, Lazard sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

