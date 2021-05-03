Lazard (LAZ) Q1 Earnings Beat on Higher Revenues, AUM Rises

Lazard Ltd LAZ reported first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 85 cents. The reported figure also comes in higher than the prior-year quarter reported figure of 58 cents.

Higher revenues and growth in assets under management (AUM) favorably impacted the results. However, elevated expenses were a major drag. Most likely due to this, shares of the company lost 3.16% following the earnings release.

Adjusted net income in the reported quarter came in at $101 million, up 51% year over year. On a GAAP basis, Lazard’s net income came in at $87 million or 75 cents per share compared with the $64 million or 56 cents recorded in the prior-year quarter.

Revenues Rise, Expenses Flare Up

In the first quarter, adjusted operating revenues came in at $648 million, up 15% year over year. This upside resulted from increase in asset-management, financial advisory and corporate revenues.

Adjusted operating expenses were $487 million in the quarter, up 8% year over year. Higher compensation and benefits resulted in this upsurge.

Adjusted compensation and benefits expense rose 14%, on a year-over-year basis, to $385 million. Adjusted non-compensation expense for the quarter came in at $102 million, down 9% year over year.

The ratio of compensation expense to operating revenues was 59.5%, down from the year-earlier quarter’s 60%. The ratio of non-compensation expense to operating revenues was 15.8% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 20%.

The company affirmed its annual targets of an adjusted non-compensation expense-to-revenue ratio between 16% and 20%, while the compensation-to-operating revenue ratio target is in the mid-to-high 50 percentage range.

Segment Performance

Financial Advisory: The segment’s total revenues came in at a record $317 million, up 8% from the year-earlier quarter.

Asset Management: The segment’s total revenues were $328 million, up 22% from the prior-year quarter. Boost in management and other fees as well as incentive fees resulted in this rise.

Corporate: The segment generated $2.7 million revenues compared with negative revenues of $0.9 million recorded in the year-ago period.

Growing AUM

As of Mar 31, 2021, AUM was recorded at $265 billion, up 37% from the prior-year quarter. The quarter witnessed a market appreciation of $12.5 billion, foreign-exchange depreciation of $4.6 billion and net outflows of $1.7 billion.

Average AUM came in at $261 billion, up 18% year over year.

Stable Balance Sheet

Lazard’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $974.7 million as of Mar 31, 2021, compared with $1.4 billion recorded as of Dec 31, 2020. The company’s stockholders’ equity was $866.7 million compared with $999.4 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Steady Capital-Deployment Activity

During the January-March period, the company repurchased 2.9 million shares at an average cost of $42.3 per share and paid dividend worth $49 million.

Our Viewpoint

Results reflect Lazard’s impressive performance during the March-end quarter. Though diverse footprint, steady capital-deployment activities and revenue growth position the company favorably for the long haul, macro headwinds, elevated expenses and overall outflows are straining its financials.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers’ CNS first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 79 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents. Nevertheless, the bottom line was 29.5% higher than the year-ago figure.

BlackRock, Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $7.77 per share outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.64. The figure reflected a rise of 17.7% from the year-ago quarter’s number.

Artisan Partners Asset Management APAM first-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings came in at $1.13 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10. Also, the bottom line was 71% higher than the year-ago quarter figure.

