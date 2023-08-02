Lazard - (LAZ) Price Target Increased by 9.78% to 41.99

The average one-year price target for Lazard - (NYSE:LAZ) has been revised to 41.99 / share. This is an increase of 9.78% from the prior estimate of 38.25 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 36.36 to a high of 55.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.63% from the latest reported closing price of 35.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 482 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZ is 0.20%, a decrease of 17.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 74,404K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZ is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ariel Investments holds 7,379K shares representing 8.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,706K shares, representing a decrease of 4.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 15.19% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,308K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,257K shares, representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 10.41% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 2,931K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,965K shares, representing a decrease of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 14.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,804K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,760K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 6.88% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 2,692K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,635K shares, representing an increase of 39.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 35.33% over the last quarter.

Lazard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.