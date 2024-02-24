Lazard (LAZ) Price Target Increased by 6.12% to 49.25

The average one-year price target for Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) has been revised to 49.25 / share. This is an increase of 6.12% from the prior estimate of 46.41 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 37.37 to a high of 61.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.76% from the latest reported closing price of 38.55 / share.

Lazard Declares $0.50 Dividend

On January 31, 2024 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 12, 2024 received the payment on February 23, 2024. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $38.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.19%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.62%, the lowest has been 3.55%, and the highest has been 8.93%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.04 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -2.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LAZ is 0.13%, an increase of 102,787.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.05% to 690K shares. The put/call ratio of LAZ is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Crestwood Advisors Group holds 140K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 112K shares, representing an increase of 20.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 24.52% over the last quarter.

Phase 2 Partners holds 138K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 124K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company.

Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 92K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

Advanced Series Trust - Ast T. Rowe Price Asset Allocation Portfolio holds 53K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

Lazard Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.