Lazard (LAZ) July AUM Rises 2.1% to $244.4B on Upbeat Markets

Lazard Ltd. LAZ announced its preliminary asset under management (AUM) balance of $244.4 billion for July 2023. This reflects a 2.1% increase from $239.3 billion recorded as of Jun 30.

The rise in July AUM was driven by a market appreciation of $4.5 billion and foreign-exchange appreciation of $1.7 billion, while net outflows of $1.1 billion were the offsetting factor.

Lazard’s equity AUM for July increased 2.4% from the prior month to $189.2 billion. Also, fixed-income AUM of $46.8 billion increased 2% sequentially. However, other assets decreased 3.3% to $8.5 billion.

Lazard’s investment in the Asset Management segment, impressive cost-control efforts and introduction of investment strategies to enhance its competitive edge are strategic fits. However, increased dependence on advisory revenues makes it vulnerable to economic doldrums.

Over the past three months, shares of Lazard have gained 19.9% compared with the industry’s upside of 13.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LAZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1.45 trillion for July 2023. This reflects a 1.4% increase from $1,43 trillion recorded as of Jun 30, 2023.

The rise in BEN's AUM balance was primarily driven by the impact of favorable markets, partially offset by long-term net outflows.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. CNS reported a preliminary AUM of $82.3 billion as of Jul 31, 2023, which reflected an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Market appreciation of $1.86 billion and net inflows of $231 million supported the rise. However, these were partially offset by distributions of $162 million.

CNS recorded total institutional accounts of $34.43 billion at the end of July 2023, rising 3.5% from the June-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $19.53 billion while the rest were sub-advisory.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cohen & Steers Inc (CNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.