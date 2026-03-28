A Lazard (LAZ) Insider Sold 11,800 Shares for $474,000

Key Points

11,829 shares of Common Stock sold for a transaction value of approximately ~$474K at a weighted average price of $40.04 per share across March 18–19, 2026.

This represents a 50% reduction of total holdings, reducing direct ownership to 11,829 shares post-transaction.

The transaction was derivative-driven, involving the exercise of 48,332 options and immediate disposition of a portion as open-market sales; all activity was direct, with no indirect entities involved.

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Christopher Hogbin, CEO Asset Management at Lazard (NYSE:LAZ), reported the exercise of 48,332 options with an immediate sale of 11,829 shares of Common Stock across March 18 and March 19, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 11,829 Shares withheld for taxes (direct) 24,674 Transaction value ~$474K Post-transaction shares (direct) 11,829 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$471K

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($40.04); post-transaction value based on March 19, 2026, market close ($39.25).

Key questions

What was the structure and rationale for these transactions?

The activity involved the exercise of 48,332 options, with 11,829 shares sold and 24,674 shares withheld for taxes—both actions reflecting direct management of equity compensation and liquidity needs.

The activity involved the exercise of 48,332 options, with 11,829 shares sold and 24,674 shares withheld for taxes—both actions reflecting direct management of equity compensation and liquidity needs. How did this sale impact Hogbin's ownership in Lazard?

The transaction reduced Hogbin's direct Common Stock holdings by 75.5% to 11,829 shares, though total beneficial ownership remains materially higher due to 260,989 RSUs outstanding.

The transaction reduced Hogbin's direct Common Stock holdings by 75.5% to 11,829 shares, though total beneficial ownership remains materially higher due to 260,989 RSUs outstanding. Did the transaction involve any indirect ownership or related entities?

No indirect holdings or entity-level transactions were reported; all shares traded and disposed of were held directly by Hogbin.

No indirect holdings or entity-level transactions were reported; all shares traded and disposed of were held directly by Hogbin. What is the ongoing exposure after the sale?

Despite the sale of Common Stock, Hogbin's continuing position comprises 11,829 shares directly plus 260,989 RSUs, which may convert to common stock and represent substantial potential future equity exposure.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.21 billion Net income (TTM) $245.1 million Dividend yield 5.1% 1-year price change -12.7%

* 1-year price performance calculated using March 27, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Offers financial advisory services, including M&A, restructurings, capital and shareholder advisory, as well as asset management solutions across equity, fixed income, and alternative investments.

Generates revenue through advisory fees and asset management fees, leveraging a dual-segment model focused on both strategic financial guidance and investment management.

Serves a global client base of corporations, governments, sovereign entities, institutions, endowments, and high-net-worth individuals.

Lazard operates as a leading global financial advisory and asset management firm, with a diversified revenue base and international presence. The company’s strategy centers on providing high-value advisory services and investment solutions to a broad array of institutional and governmental clients. Lazard's competitive edge is rooted in its deep sector expertise and established client relationships across major global markets.

What this transaction means for investors

The transaction that Lazard’s Asset Management CEO reported reduced the insider’s direct stock holdings by 50%, but he is still holding 260,989 derivative securities that should keep his personal goals aligned with those of the shareholders.

Hogbin probably wishes his options vested earlier. The stock finished March 27 about 31% below a high point it reached in February.

Lazard’s financial advisory segment grew sales by 4% while its asset management businesses generated sales that rose 7% in 2026. Unfortunately, strong sales growth didn’t reach the bottom line. Earnings fell by 19% in 2025 to $2.17 per share.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the company’s asset management segment reported record gross inflows and revenue that shot 18% higher year over year.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.