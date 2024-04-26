Lazard (LAZ) Dips 1% Despite Surpassing Q1 Earnings Estimates

Lazard Inc.’s LAZ first-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 66 cents beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 58 cents. This company had incurred a loss of 26 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.



Results benefited from increased revenues and assets under management (AUM) balances. However, higher expenses acted as spoilsports.



The company’s shares declined 1% following the release of its first-quarter 2024 results.



Lazard’s net income (GAAP) was $35.8 million against a loss of $22.2 million reported in the prior-year quarter.

Quarterly Revenues Increase

Quarterly operating revenues were $746.6 million, which jumped 41.7% year over year. Also, the top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $691.2 million.

Expenses Rise

Operating expenses were $710.2 million, up 22.6% year over year. Our estimate was pegged at $680 million.



The ratio of adjusted compensation expenses to operating revenues was 66%, down from the year-earlier quarter’s 75.7%. The ratio of adjusted non-compensation expenses to operating revenues was 18%, down from the year-ago quarter’s 27%.

Quarterly Segmental Performance Improves

Financial Advisory: The segment’s adjusted operating revenues were $446.6 million, which surged 63% from the year-earlier quarter. We had projected the metric to be $324.8 million.



Asset Management: Segmental adjusted operating revenues of $275.9 million increased 4.3% from the prior-year quarter. Our estimate was pinned at $277.7 million.



Corporate: Adjusted operating revenues from this segment were $24 million against a loss of $11.5 million from the year-earlier quarter. Our estimate was pegged at $0.7 million.

AUM Rises

As of Mar 31, 2024, total AUM was $250.4 billion, which increased 7.9% from the prior quarter. Our projection for the metric was pinned at $350 billion.



The quarter witnessed a market appreciation of $14 billion, a foreign exchange depreciation of $3.6 billion and net outflows of $6.6 billion. Our estimate for net outflows was pegged at $1.3 billion.



The average AUM in the reported quarter was $247 billion, up 8.9% year over year. Our estimate was $298 billion.

Balance Sheet Position Weak

azard’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $923.2 million as of Mar 31, 2024, down 4.9% year over year. Stockholders’ equity was $448.5 million, which decreased 7% from the previous-year quarter.

Capital Deployment Update

In the reported quarter, Lazard repurchased 0.6 million shares for $22 million.



As of Mar 31, 2024, the company’s remaining share repurchase authorization was $178 million.

Our Viewpoint

Lazard is focused on growing organically, evident from its strong AUM balance, along with a quarterly increase in revenues in its first-quarter 2024 results. However, operating backdrop and geopolitical concerns, coupled with a lower cash balance and an elevated expense base, are likely to affect its financials in the near term.

Lazard, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Lazard, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Lazard, Inc. Quote

Currently, Lazard carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Managers

BlackRock,Inc.’s BLK first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $9.81 per share handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.42. The figure reflects a jump of 24% from the year-ago quarter.



The results benefited from a rise in revenues and higher non-operating income. Further, AUM balance witnessed an improvement driven by net inflows. However, higher expenses acted as a dampener.



Invesco’s IVZ first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 33 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents. The bottom line declined 13.2% from the prior-year quarter.



Results were primarily hurt by a decline in adjusted revenues, along with higher adjusted expenses. However, an increase in the AUM balance on decent inflows was positive.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.