Lazard (LAZ) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Lazard said on February 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.00 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $40.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.95%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.71%, the lowest has been 3.55%, and the highest has been 9.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.16 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.55% Downside

As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Lazard is $38.18. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $55.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.55% from its latest reported closing price of $40.42.

The projected annual revenue for Lazard is $2,632MM, a decrease of 5.10%. The projected annual EPS is $3.37, a decrease of 9.91%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 484 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lazard. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 3.59%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:LAZ is 0.2434%, a decrease of 5.5792%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.10% to 85,120K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Ariel Investments holds 7,888,454 shares representing 9.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,720,442 shares, representing a decrease of 10.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 4.22% over the last quarter.

Southeastern Asset Management holds 4,933,862 shares representing 5.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,194,806 shares, representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 35.47% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 3,233,804 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,750,853 shares, representing a decrease of 15.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 51.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,226,470 shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,158,718 shares, representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 4.57% over the last quarter.

DVY - iShares Select Dividend ETF holds 2,863,772 shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,814,730 shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in LAZ by 3.21% over the last quarter.

Lazard Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Lazard, one of the world's preeminent financial advisory and asset management firms, operates from more than 40 cities and 25 countries in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, Central and South America. With origins dating to 1848, the firm provides advice on mergers and acquisitions, strategic matters, restructuring and capital structure, capital raising and corporate finance, as well as asset management services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, governments and individuals.

