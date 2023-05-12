Lazard (LAZ) April AUM Rises 1.1% on Favorable Market Returns

Lazard Ltd. LAZ announced its preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance of $234.6 billion as of Apr 30. Driven by favorable market returns, this reflected a 1.1% increase from the prior month’s $232.1 billion.



The April AUM entailed a market depreciation of $2 billion, foreign-exchange appreciation of $0.6 billion and net outflows of $0.1 billion.



Lazard’s equity AUM for April increased 1% from the prior month to $180.2 billion. Also, fixed-income AUM of $46 billion increased 1.3% sequentially. Further, other assets increased 3.9% to $8.4 billion.



Lazard’s investment in the Asset Management segment, aimed at scaling the platform and introducing investment strategies to enhance its competitive edge, is a strategic fit. However, increased dependence on advisory revenues makes it vulnerable to economic doldrums. Further, continued net outflows over the past months are major concerns.



The stock has lost 25.5% over the past three months compared with a 15.2% decline witnessed by the industry.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research



The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Franklin Resources, Inc. BEN reported a preliminary AUM balance of $1,420.7 billion for April 2023. This reflected a marginal decline from $1,422.1 billion recorded as of Mar 31.



BEN’s cash management net outflows resulted in the downside offsetting positive impacts of market and the flat long-term net inflows. The long-term net inflows included a low-fee $3.2 billion equity mandate.



Invesco IVZ announced preliminary AUM for April 2023. The company’s month-end AUM of $1,484.3 billion represented a marginal increase from the previous month.



IVZ’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns which increased it by $5 billion. Money market net inflows were $1.4 billion. Invesco experienced net long-term outflows of $2.2 billion and non-management fee-earning net outflows of $2.1 billion. Owing to foreign exchange rate movements, AUM decreased $0.4 billion.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.