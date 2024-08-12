News & Insights

Lazard July AUM Rises Sequentially

August 12, 2024

(RTTNews) - Lazard Inc. (LAZ), a financial advisory and asset management firm, reported Monday that its preliminary assets under management or AUM as of July 31 totaled around $246.1 billion, higher than $244.67 billion as of June 30.

July's AUM included net outflows of $3.6 billion, market appreciation of $3.5 billion and foreign exchange appreciation of $1.5 billion.

Equity grew to $192.18 billion from $190.43 billion in June. Fixed Income, meanwhile, declined to $45.78 billion from previous month's $46.11 billion.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Lazard shares were losing around 1.1 percent to trade at $44.91.

