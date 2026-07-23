Lazard Inc. Q2 Income Declines

(RTTNews) - Lazard Inc. (LAZ) announced a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.81 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $55.35 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lazard Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $12.95 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.6% to $807.67 million from $795.10 million last year.

Lazard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.81 Mln. vs. $55.35 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $807.67 Mln vs. $795.10 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.