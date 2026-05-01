Lazard Inc. Announces Rise In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Lazard Inc. (LAZ) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $100.92 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $60.38 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lazard Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $46.62 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $756.58 million from $648.05 million last year.

Lazard Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100.92 Mln. vs. $60.38 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.91 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $756.58 Mln vs. $648.05 Mln last year.

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