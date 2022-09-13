Lazard in talks with India, China and Japan for Sri Lanka's debt restructuring

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Financial advisory group Lazard LAZ.N is in the process of speaking to India, China and Japan for the restructuring of Sri Lanka's debt, Ramesh Pathirana, the island nation's acting cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.

