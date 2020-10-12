Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 13, 2020

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund (LGI) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.106 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that LGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.06, the dividend yield is 7.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LGI was $16.06, representing a -4.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.90 and a 88.06% increase over the 52 week low of $8.54.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LGI Dividend History page.

